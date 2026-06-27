Chicago weather: Oppressive heat to grip area through Friday

A prolonged stretch of dangerous heat is expected to grip the area this week, with temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper 90s and heat index values reaching as high as 105 degrees.

After a relatively mild Sunday high of about 85 degrees, temperatures are expected to soar to 93 degrees Monday, 95 degrees Tuesday, 96 degrees Wednesday and 97 degrees Thursday. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid-90s through Friday before cooling to about 88 degrees Saturday.

Humidity is expected to increase Sunday afternoon and evening as a slow-moving warm front moves through the region. Overnight lows will also remain unusually warm, staying in the 70s beginning Sunday night after dipping to around 64 degrees overnight Saturday.

a chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday could provide some relief, but otherwise the region is expected to endure a prolonged period of oppressive heat throughout the workweek.