Chicago weather: Pair of warm days with temps in the 60s

The Brief Chicago is mild today with highs in the 60s and 70s and some lake cooling. A cold front Sunday brings rain early and a sharp drop into the 40s with freezing temps at night. Cool weather lingers early next week before a gradual warmup by Thursday.



Chicago is mild and nice today! Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies. We will have lake cooling this afternoon.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. There is a chance for rain Sunday, especially early. Temperatures will be about 60 before the plummet after a cold front.

Sunday afternoon will be in the 40s. Low temperatures Sunday night will be dropping below freezing for most.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s… ouch. Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs expected to push into the mid 50s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60s, but we will be watching for the chance of rain.