Chicago weather: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday night

We have two celestial events expected tonight, and it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate with skies remaining mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Not only do we have a supermoon this evening, but we will also have the opportunity to see a partial lunar eclipse. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, only a portion of the moon's surface will be obscured and darkened by the Earth's shadow.

During tonight's partial lunar eclipse, roughly 9 percent of the moon will be darkened by the Earth's shadow.

After a quiet night, Wednesday looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Sunny skies are expected again on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is now a small chance for showers or a thunderstorm on Friday, but the coverage will likely be very spotty in nature. Not everyone will see rain. In fact, most of Chicagoland could end up staying dry on Friday with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

The weekend looks pleasant with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.