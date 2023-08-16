Chicago weather: Picture-perfect day in store

There is some fog in a few spots this morning but less widespread than feared.

Today will be delightful with abundant sun and pleasant temps maxing out in the low to mid 80s and a good breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance for a shower or t’shower toward dawn. Any showers exit our viewing area by 10 a.m. tomorrow with skies clearing and highs around 80.

Friday will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The weekend heats up. Mid-upper 80s Saturday then well into the 90s Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are some big questions now about the duration and intensity of the heat beyond Sunday. It still looks like above-normal temps will be favored for much of next week despite one of our main computer models leaning toward a significant cooldown.