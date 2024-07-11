Chicago weather: Pleasant break ahead of hot, humid weekend

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower or storm today.

Highs will be in the lower 80s, but a bit cooler by the lake. Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Friday will be warmer, in the mid-to-upper 80s, away from the cooling influence of the lake. Skies will be partly sunny.

Heat and humidity build this weekend into early next week with a run of 90s likely starting no later than Sunday.

Our area will be close to the "ring of fire" pattern around the dome of hot air. This will place Chicagoland at risk for occasional thunderstorm clusters throughout the period.