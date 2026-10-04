Chicago weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild temps for gameday

Delightful weather is on the way for at least the next week!

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, but it will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next warming trend begins on Tuesday when highs may tag 70°. Wednesday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

On Thursday and Friday, it will be mostly sunny and still warmer than normal with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday could be quite warm as we make a run toward 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.