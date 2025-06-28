Chicago weather: Plenty of sunshine, warm temps for your Saturday

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sunshine and humidity levels dropping from where they’ve been in recent days.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures will still be creeping into the upper 80s by the late afternoon, but it will be mostly clear.

Any showers and thunderstorms will likely stay far north of Chicago into parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota where there are strong storms in the forecast.

What's next:

Higher temps look to return on Sunday when the high is forecasted at about 92 degrees and a more uncomfortable heat index.

Parts of Chicago and the northern suburbs are at a "major" heat risk, while much of the rest of the area will be in the "moderate" risk category.

Highs to start the workweek will be in the mid to upper-80s, only slightly above the normal high for this time of year at 83 degrees.