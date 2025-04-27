Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms may move into Chicagoland Monday night

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures in the lower 50s.

Monday will be warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph at times. Temperatures are expected to soar to around 80 degrees.

There is a small chance of a stray shower or two in the morning, but most areas stay dry during the day with a decent amount of sunshine.

Severe Weather Threat:

A severe weather outbreak is expected on Monday for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has this area highlighted in a Moderate Risk, which is a level 4 of 5. Locally, northeast Illinois is in a Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5, and NW Indiana is in a Marginal Risk, a level 1 of 5.

Our severe weather threat is highly conditional. If storms are able to survive and move into Chicagoland, it wouldn't be until late Monday night into early Tuesday.

This is typically an unfavorable timeframe for severe storms. We have several limiting factors when it comes possible severe storms Monday night, but should storms maintain intensity and move into our area, all hazards will be possible.

Rest of the Week:

Tuesday will start off with a chance of showers or storms, but then the majority of the day will be dry and windy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Cooler air will settle in on Wednesday with highs around 60. Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Skies dry out on Friday with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s. Our weekend looks pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and then skies become mostly cloudy on Sunday.