Chicago weather: Quiet Friday ahead of cold, snowy weekend

Quiet weather continues, but eyes are on possible travel impacts Sunday.

Today will feature sunshine filtered through plenty of mid and high clouds. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 30s for most of our area. Tonight it will drop into the 20s again under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be similar with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer hitting the upper 30s. Then the storm system dumping snow over the Rockies and into The Plains rolls through our area with light snow likely late Saturday night into Sunday.

There will likely be a 12-hour period of snow, roughly between 2 am to 2 p.m. Most areas will have an inch or less but there is a chance for a bit more over our northwest viewing area. This could make travel a bit more tricky, mainly Sunday morning when roads would be affected.

Beyond Sunday, it will be rather windy and even colder. Highs may struggle to reach 30 on Monday. Temps do moderate by mid-week when low 40s return.