Chicago weather: Rain chances on the horizon as cold front heads our way

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s, slightly cooler than usual for June.

Thursday: Expect hazy sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s, pleasant and comfortable.

Friday: Temperatures climb close to 80 degrees, providing a warm and enjoyable day.

Saturday: The majority of the day is expected to be dry, with temperatures in the mid 80s. However, rain is likely to arrive Saturday night as a cold front approaches.

Sunday: As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop from the mid 80s to near 70 degrees. Expect much-needed rain throughout the day.

Overall, prepare for cooler temperatures tonight, followed by warm and sunny conditions on Thursday and Friday. Keep an umbrella handy for the potential rain on Saturday night and Sunday.