Chicago weather: Rain chances continue, storm chances later this week

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 30s.

The average low temperature for early March is around 27 degrees. Patchy fog may develop if we're able to get some breaks in the cloud cover, but it doesn't appear to be a widespread threat.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Wednesday will be mainly dry with a stray showers possible during the day. The better chance of rain will arrive from south to north during the evening and overnight. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will linger into Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Much warmer air will build into the region on Friday as a warm front lifts through Chicagoland, sending temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday, and a few may become strong or severe.

Scattered rain and storms remain possible Friday night into early Saturday, and then we should dry out following a cold front. Temperatures will likely start off in the 60s Saturday and then fall in the afternoon after the cold front moves through.