Chicago weather: Rain chances ahead, but drought conditions will likely worsen

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight: Expect a cold front to move through the area, which may trigger a few showers or storms. The coverage of rain will be limited, so most areas will likely miss out on the rainfall. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: The hazy skies caused by the Canadian wildfires will persist for a few more days. While there may be some lingering clouds, the chance of rain is minimal. Most areas will remain dry with highs in the low 80s, providing a pleasant day overall.

Tuesday to Thursday: Temperatures will trend a bit cooler during this period, with highs in the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a mix of sun and clouds throughout these days. It will be a great time to enjoy outdoor activities as the weather remains comfortable.

Friday and the Weekend: Warm weather returns with highs in the 80s on Friday and continuing into the weekend. However, the forecast does include scattered showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye on the sky and plan accordingly for any outdoor plans.

As always, stay updated with the latest weather information to ensure you're prepared for any changes. Stay cool and enjoy your week, Chicago!