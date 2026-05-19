Chicago weather: Rain chances linger before temps tumble

The Brief Morning showers and thunderstorms are weakening as they move into Chicagoland, with limited impacts expected. Cooler air arrives after today, dropping highs into the upper 50s Wednesday before a gradual warm-up later this week. Memorial Day weekend looks warmer, with highs nearing 80 by Sunday and Monday and only limited rain chances.



Showers and thunderstorms are approaching Chicagoland as of this writing, but they are weakening in the process. There should be some surviving showers later this morning, but impacts should be fairly minimal.

Later today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs near 80 again. As a cold front marches through our area, it may spark new thunderstorms late this afternoon. They are most likely to occur well southeast of the city, mainly in northwest Indiana. The risk of severe weather looks greatly diminished anywhere in Chicagoland.

What's next:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 50. Despite some sunshine tomorrow, don’t expect much of a warm-up with highs likely to stay in the upper 50s, even cooler by the lake.

On Thursday it will be a few degrees less chilly with highs once again a little cooler near the lake.

On Friday it should warm up to around 70, which is at least close to normal for this time of year, and there could be a few showers mainly at night.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warmer with highs climbing to around 80 by Sunday and Monday. Rainfall prospects look slim but not none.