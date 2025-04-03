Chicago weather: Rain chances linger as weekend turns chilly

The Brief The severe weather threat in Chicagoland on Thursday did not materialize, with only some wind damage reported in northwest Indiana. Heavy rain was the biggest impact locally, but conditions are expected to remain quieter for at least the next week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s today with a chance for rain south of the city tonight, followed by a cooler and unsettled weekend.



Fears of a widespread severe weather outbreak in Chicagoland yesterday went mercifully unrealized.

There were some instances of wind damage, particularly in northwest Indiana, all well south of Chicago. The biggest local impact may have been some of the heavy rain which fell off and on throughout the day and into the early evening hours. Things look much quieter moving forward with no severe thunderstorms in sight for at least another week.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. There will be an area of rain that will pass largely to the south of the city and focus mainly at night.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. However, it will be cooler at Wrigley Field when the Cubs have their home opener. There is a chance for showers during the game ahead of a soaking rain and some embedded thunderstorms moving up from the south at night. Those will continue into the wee hours of Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s.

Sunday looks mainly dry with highs just shy of 50 degrees. A weak feature will slide in from the northwest on Monday and there is a chance it could squeeze out a couple of rain or wet snow showers with highs in the low 40s.