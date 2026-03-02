Chicago weather: Warmer temps to come, with several rain chances this week

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight, and then our rain chances will increase on Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible during the day.

High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s, which is fairly seasonable for this time of March. The best chance of rain will come during the evening for locations near and especially south of I-80.

Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms linger into Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Significantly warmer air arrives late this week with highs soaring into the 60s Friday through Sunday. We'll still have on and off rain chances Friday and Saturday, but the forecast looks to dry out by Sunday.