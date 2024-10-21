Chicago weather: A few rain chances this week, but the warm temps stick around

What a stunning start to the workweek!

Our Monday was bright and sunny with high temperatures running 20 degrees above normal for this time of October. Typically for this time of the year, average highs are in the lower 60s. Today we topped out in the lower 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Scattered rain showers are possible on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Cooler air settles in towards the middle of this week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Shower chances return Thursday night into early Friday, but most of the rain will likely end Friday morning.

The weekend looks beautiful and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.