Chicago weather: Rain clears out, sunshine and record temps on the horizon

The Brief Showers will clear from Chicago by mid-morning, with highs around 60 and cooler temperatures tonight. A warmup starts Monday, leading to potential record-breaking highs near 80 degrees by Tuesday, with mild weather expected through Halloween.



Showers and storms are moving out of the Chicago area, but there might be more rain through 8 a.m.

The rest of the day will feature gradual clearing from west to east and highs around 60. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the low 40s in the city and upper 30s in the burbs.

The weekend looks lovely for late October with highs not far from 60 under sunny skies. A big warmup arrives starting Monday with upper 60s that day, then a good chance at record warmth Tuesday. We could hit 80 degrees which would break the record of 78.

It will be unseasonably warm Wednesday with upper 70s likely. Showers are likely at night into Halloween morning. Halloween will be mild with highs in the mid 60s.