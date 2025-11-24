Chicago weather: Rain, cold front on the way

Rain showers have arrived in parts of Chicagoland and are expected to expand in coverage overnight as a cold front approaches the area.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s overnight, which is roughly 15 degrees above average for this late in November.

Tuesday starts off with areas of fog and rain showers. Despite the gray skies and showers, temperatures will warm to the lower 50s before a big drop in temps moves in on Wednesday.

Following Tuesday's cold front, cold air will wrap into the region, sending temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Westerly winds will gust to 40-45 mph, resulting in daytime windchills only in the 20s, likely dropping to the teens at night.

What's next:

Thanksgiving Day looks fine for travel, but it'll be a cold one! Morning temperatures will be in the 20s with highs near the freezing mark in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Black Friday, but the cold will continue. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s with daytime highs in the lower 30s.

The weekend forecast will be one to watch. There is quite a bit of uncertainty on how things will play out, but Saturday and Sunday travelers are encouraged to stay up to date with the forecast!

We have a chance for both rain and snow in Chicagoland, but if we end up on the colder side of the storm system, travel impacts will be likely.