Chicago weather: More much-needed rain is in the forecast

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, scattered showers will gradually taper off, and the skies will become mostly cloudy. Expect overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 50s.

On Wednesday, the clouds will clear out, and we'll experience a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, providing comfortable conditions.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Highs will once again be in the 70s, ensuring another delightful day.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will rise back up near 80 degrees, bringing slightly warmer weather to the region.

By Saturday, we can anticipate even higher temperatures, reaching the mid 80s. It will be a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, but do keep in mind that showers and storms are expected to return.

The wet weather will continue into Sunday, with showers and storms persisting throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s, offering a warm and humid atmosphere.

Stay tuned for further updates on the changing weather conditions.