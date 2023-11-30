Chicago weather: Rain on Friday, what to expect this weekend

As the week comes to a close, the Chicago area is in for a wet start to Friday.

While a few spotty showers are expected Thursday evening, the main action and steadier rain are anticipated in the early morning hours of Friday.

The forecast shows moderate to heavy rain during the morning, potentially causing a slower-than-normal commute. Although there's a chance of wet snow in the far northwest suburbs, significant issues are not expected.

The precipitation is forecast to taper off around midday on Friday, leaving behind a few stray showers in the afternoon. A second wave of lighter precipitation is expected on Friday evening and night.

Moving into Saturday, the weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle.

Sunday will see another quick-moving system bringing rain showers, with high temperatures reaching the lower 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay weather-aware and plan accordingly for the varying conditions this weekend.