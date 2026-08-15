Chicago weather: Rain lingers but hopes of sunshine this afternoon

We woke up to scattered showers across much of the Chicago area this morning, and that rain may try to hang on until the late morning.

While we're hopeful the conditions won't hamper the Bears game or the Air & Water Show today, don't be surprised to see some loitering raindrops around noon in the city.

What To Expect:

Highs are expected to reach the lower to mid-80s.

By the afternoon, we should dry out, and the clouds will attempt to break for a little sunshine. The bigger issue for Saturday is going to be the humidity.

Dew points may spike into the upper 70s, pushing heat index values into the middle 90s. The worst of the humidity looks to be in the middle to late afternoon and evening.

For those heading to outdoor events, like the Air Show, the Bears game, or the Cubs game: it's looking like we'll stay mainly dry but be prepared for the heat and humidity.

There is another shot at some spotty rain and thunder late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The newest forecast data is trending drier for Sunday afternoon, so we may get by mainly dry for much of the day. It will remain very humid and warm with highs in the middle 80s and heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

A break in the stormy pattern is still on tap for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Still a bit muggy both days.

Wednesday brings another small shot at rain and storms as a front drops in. Behind that front, we may see highs stall in the middle 70s for the end of next week under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will slip into the lower 60s and the humidity backs off considerably.