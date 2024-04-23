Chicago weather: Rain returns with chance of storms this evening

Rain has left the area for a few hours. Showers return later this morning and will focus from roughly the city south. This will impact high temps today with the far-northern suburbs seeing upper 60s and south suburbs barely 60 degrees.

The greater concern will be the second round of showers that develops late this afternoon and moves south through Chicagoland. There’s a very small chance of some hail or a damaging wind gust with any storms that get going between about 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 30s. Frost is unlikely due to a fair amount of wind.

Tomorrow skies will clear for sunshine but it will be chilly with highs not far from 50. Frost will be a concern Thursday morning followed by a nice warm up under sunny skies. Highs reach the lower 60s. It will become much warmer Friday-Monday but it will also be unsettled with several rounds of showers and storms.

Friday will be in the upper 60s with scattered showers and storms. Saturday will be in the mid-upper 70s with a small chance of a shower-mainly in the morning.

The next round of storms moves in Saturday night and additional waves of showers and storms will punctuate the 70s on Sunday. Right now, I’m siding with the European model which shows rain having exited our area Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.