Chicago weather: Rain showers continue Thursday morning

So far, the weather has behaved itself this morning.

There are showers and it remains possible there could be some thunder but severe weather is looking unlikely. There could be some small hail and brief downpours.

The rest of day will feature plenty of clouds and falling temps into the upper 30s. The high for the day happened at 1 a.m. when it was 48 degrees.

Tonight will be chilly under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Friday opens dry but the next storm system is on the way at night into early Saturday. This one will tap into and create just enough colder air to create a mix of rain and snow.

Temperatures are going to be marginal for this but computer models are uniformly depicting accumulations mainly for the northern half of our viewing area and the far northern/northwest counties in particular.

Another weaker system is on the way Monday which could also have a mix of precipitation types.