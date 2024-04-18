Chicago weather: Rain and a few storms tonight, but what about the weekend?

Rain is forecast to increase in coverage throughout Thursday evening, with a possibility of a few strong storms occurring south of I-80. The primary concern with these stronger storms would be the potential for damaging wind gusts between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The rain and storms are expected to taper off late tonight, giving way to sunshine for the remainder of the workweek.

Friday's weather outlook includes mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.

As the weekend continues, Chicagoans can expect cooler temperatures. Saturday's highs are anticipated to reach the lower 50s, with the possibility of areas of frost developing overnight. Sunday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.