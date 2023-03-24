Chicago weather: Rain to turn into sticking snow this weekend

It looks like snow is on the way, and it could be a mess especially far north on Saturday morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low to upper 40s. A few showers may dot the landscape late this afternoon, but a steady and more widespread rain develops tonight.

As the atmosphere cools off some of that rain will mix with and outright change to snow.

Tomorrow morning it looks like mainly wet snow will be falling with temperatures between 31 degrees far north and 35 degrees south of the city. The weather service has placed Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties in a Winter Weather Advisory between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the potential of disruptive accumulations.

Several computer models show more than a half foot of snow over the northern half of our viewing area with several inches even in the city. Interestingly, our in-house model shows about ½ to 2 inches total across our viewing area.

Snow will be melting tomorrow afternoon as highs get into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be even milder Sunday promoting additional melting of any snow that stuck. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Looks like a little rain possibly mixing with light snow into Monday morning. Accumulations with this one are not expected. The Cubs home opener looks iffy now with rain looking likely.