Chicago weather: Rain tonight and a touch of snow by morning

Chicago’s forecast is taking a wintry turn—expect rain tonight, switching over to snow overnight.

What we know:

While there won’t be a major snowfall, minor accumulations are possible by Sunday morning, with a chilly high of 39°F.

Then, a warming trend kicks in to start the week.

Monday rebounds into the 50s, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re looking at highs in the 60s. Spring vibes are making a comeback!

