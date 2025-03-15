Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Rain tonight and a touch of snow by morning

Published  March 15, 2025 8:25pm CDT
Weather
CHICAGO - Chicago’s forecast is taking a wintry turn—expect rain tonight, switching over to snow overnight. 

What we know:

While there won’t be a major snowfall, minor accumulations are possible by Sunday morning, with a chilly high of 39°F.

Then, a warming trend kicks in to start the week. 

Monday rebounds into the 50s, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re looking at highs in the 60s. Spring vibes are making a comeback!

