Chicago weather: Rain tonight and a touch of snow by morning
CHICAGO - Chicago’s forecast is taking a wintry turn—expect rain tonight, switching over to snow overnight.
What we know:
While there won’t be a major snowfall, minor accumulations are possible by Sunday morning, with a chilly high of 39°F.
Then, a warming trend kicks in to start the week.
Monday rebounds into the 50s, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re looking at highs in the 60s. Spring vibes are making a comeback!
For more weather updates, visit FOX 32's weather page here.