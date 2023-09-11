Chicago weather: Rainy start to the week

Rain and even a rumble of thunder will be in the area today.

Heaviest rain will likely be in the morning. Showers will shift south late in the day/tonight. Steady temps in the 60s.

Tomorrow could have a few showers especially near the lake. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday looks dry as does the rest of the week with a warming trend. Temps could hit 80 on Friday.

Hurricane Lee is a major Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. It is not impacting any land directly at present but could come close to Bermuda late in the week.

US or Canadian Maritime impacts remain uncertain by the weekend. Certainly some swells along the East Coast.