Chicago weather: Rainy start today with a possible rain–snow mix tonight

The Brief Rain and fog start the day with temps in the 50s before conditions turn drier this afternoon. A rain–snow mix is possible tonight into early Wednesday, along with strong winds and much colder temperatures. The holiday weekend stays cold with highs in the 30s and a chance for accumulating snow that may affect travel.



Today is rainy and foggy to start. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The rain will dwindle to drizzle with drier conditions on the way this afternoon. Tonight, it gets chilly with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s.

What to expect:

The potential for rain/snow is on the way tonight and into early tomorrow. We will have a foggy start and clouds tomorrow. A wind advisory is in place from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s.

Thanksgiving will be cold and partly sunny. Dry skies are expected with highs only around freezing.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s again.

We are watching for accumulating snow potential this weekend. Snow is possible Friday night and the potential continues into early next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Travel impacts may be possible this weekend with the chance for snow.