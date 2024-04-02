Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
9
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM CDT until FRI 9:01 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:25 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:13 AM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County

Chicago weather: Rainy and windy with a chance of snow Tuesday night

By
Published  April 2, 2024 5:30am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

It's going to be chilly today with highs hitting 40 degrees. It will be rainy and windy with snow likely mixing in this evening.

CHICAGO - The storm prediction center has cleared all of Chicagoland from the "marginal risk" area for severe storms.  

It’s going to be a nasty day though, with gusty chilly winds and occasional rain which could cause some flooding issues in poor-drainage areas.  

There is also a wind advisory from 2-8 p.m. for Kankakee County and northwest Indiana. Winds could gust to more than 40mph. Temps will be steady in the lower 40s.  

Then the fun starts as snow mixes in from the northwest. There will be snow falling much of the day tomorrow, possibly mixing with rain, especially in the afternoon.  

Slushy accumulations are likely particularly in our northern counties. Roads would be mainly wet during this event. It will be quite blustery tomorrow, as well. 

There could be a lingering shower early Thursday before the weather settles down heading into the weekend.