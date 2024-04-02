Chicago weather: Rainy and windy with a chance of snow Tuesday night

The storm prediction center has cleared all of Chicagoland from the "marginal risk" area for severe storms.

It’s going to be a nasty day though, with gusty chilly winds and occasional rain which could cause some flooding issues in poor-drainage areas.

There is also a wind advisory from 2-8 p.m. for Kankakee County and northwest Indiana. Winds could gust to more than 40mph. Temps will be steady in the lower 40s.

Then the fun starts as snow mixes in from the northwest. There will be snow falling much of the day tomorrow, possibly mixing with rain, especially in the afternoon.

Slushy accumulations are likely particularly in our northern counties. Roads would be mainly wet during this event. It will be quite blustery tomorrow, as well.

There could be a lingering shower early Thursday before the weather settles down heading into the weekend.