Chicago weather: Record-breaking heat Wednesday and one more day of triple-digit heat index values

We had record-breaking heat Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 120 in some spots.

Gary, Indiana spent a couple of hours with a feels-like temp of 127 in the afternoon.

Heat index values will likely stay in the triple digits until about 9 p.m. and then slowly drop through the 90s and 80s overnight.

Lows will only cool to around 80 Wednesday night under mostly clear skies.

We're back at it again Thursday with highs around 99 and heat index values as high as 110-120.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

There is a small chance for storms Thursday evening as a cold front drops through the area.

We get some relief on Friday with highs in the 80s and then another cold front moves in Friday night.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.