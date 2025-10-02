Chicago weather: Record heat possible this weekend

The Brief Chicago’s stretch of above-normal temperatures continues, with highs in the 80s today and near 90 this weekend, threatening records. Conditions will stay dry through Sunday, worsening drought across the region. A cold front Tuesday will bring the area’s only chance for rain before temperatures settle back to normal by midweek.



Unseasonably-warm to downright-hot weather is on the way through the weekend.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be the 23rd straight day with above-normal temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will turn a few degrees cooler along the lake shore. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be hot with highs around 90 under mostly sunny skies. The record is 91 degrees set back in 1954 so we will be close. The records for Saturday and Sunday are 90 and 88 respectively, and both of those are also in jeopardy.

It will remain dry through the weekend as drought conditions worsen.

On Monday it will still be very warm, but with a few more clouds, which will hold highs closer to 80°. Our one shot of rain appears to arrive mainly on calendar-day Tuesday as a cold front slips in.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s followed by temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.

One must bear in mind that the normal high next Wednesday is 66° so this will likely only be a return to normal, and not cool weather by October standards.