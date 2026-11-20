The Brief Chicago could tie the record high of 68 degrees set in 1930. Saturday will stay unusually warm, with showers possible Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures are expected early next week and through Thanksgiving.



Let’s go for it!

Record warmth

Today's forecast:

Friday's record is 68° back in 1930, and I think we can at least tie it. Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will feel absolutely incredible outside this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures around 50°.

Over the weekend:

Saturday will be another very warm day by November standards with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The record high tomorrow should be safe. Skies will be partly sunny with an uptick in cloud cover at night as a cold front approaches.

That front will spark some showers during the first half of the day Sunday, but heavy rainfall amounts are not expected. This will make little dent in the developing drought across our area. High temperatures for the day will occur in the morning and fall through the 50s during the afternoon.

What's next:

Early next week and through Thanksgiving, it will be cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s through the holiday under partly cloudy skies.