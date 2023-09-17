Chicago weather: Relief in sight after Sunday's deluge

After a deluge of heavy rains drenched southern Cook County and western Lake County, Indiana, on Sunday, there's good news on the horizon for the Chicago area.

Overnight Clearing: The overnight hours will bring much-needed relief as skies begin to clear. Low temperatures are expected to dip into the comfortable mid-50s.

Monday Sunshine: Monday promises a refreshing start to the week with abundant sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the vicinity of 69 degrees, offering a pleasant contrast to the recent downpours.

Tuesday Mix: Tuesday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but temperatures remain mild with highs hovering in the low 70s.

Midweek Rebound: As we move into the second half of the week, sunshine makes a triumphant return, bringing warmer temperatures along with it. Highs will bounce back into the 80s.

Stay tuned for further updates.