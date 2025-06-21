Chicago weather: Extreme heat with highs in the upper 90s

The Brief The Chicago area is facing an Extreme Heat Warning starting this weekend. Head index values are expected to reach up to 105 degrees. City officials urged residents, especially older residents and those with health conditions, to take precautions.



Today presents an Extreme Heat Warning across the Chicago area, with daytime highs easily reaching the mid-90s and even the upper 90s over the next couple of days.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Extreme heat forecast

What to Expect:

While any record-breaking heat likely won't come until Sunday, Saturday’s heat will still be quite oppressive.

That’s especially when one considers that dew points are in the 70s. High dew points and high temperatures are a recipe for a heat index of up to about 105 degrees.

There are showers and thunderstorms to the north in Wisconsin and Michigan, but Chicago should stay dry for the next few days.

What's next:

Still, the heat will stick in Chicago through the early part of next week.

By 7 a.m., temperatures across the city were already in the mid to upper-70s.

To start the workweek, daytime high temperatures are expected to reach around 98 degrees on Monday and 92 degrees on Tuesday.

Chicago cooling centers

Where you can go:

Over 250 locations in the city will be open Saturday and Sunday to help residents cool down.

Cooling centers will be open across the city, including at Chicago Park District fieldhouses, public libraries, police stations, senior centers, and City Colleges locations. The Garfield Community Service Center will also open specially on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five other community service centers will also be open on Monday and Tuesday:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can dial 3-1-1 to find the nearest cooling center, request well-being checks for vulnerable individuals, or receive assistance connecting to shelter. The city also encourages people to check in on neighbors and relatives during this time.

For more information on Chicago cooling centers, tap here.

Tips for staying cool

What you can do:

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside. If you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications urges residents to check on relatives, neighbors and vulnerable populations as temperatures rise to extreme levels.

If they are unable to make contact, they can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, by visiting 311.chicago.gov, or by calling 311.

Always call 911 if someone is experiencing a medical emergency.