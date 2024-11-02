Chicago weather: Saturday's sunny skies to give way to stormy Sunday

Saturday will bring pleasant weather with dry conditions and light winds.

Temperatures will reach the lower 60s, providing a welcome respite from recent cooler days. However, the calm before the storm is set to change as a wet and potentially stormy weather system approaches.

Starting Sunday, scattered showers are expected, primarily northwest of Interstate 55. As the system intensifies, periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

Some areas, particularly west of a line from Waukegan to Ottawa/Peru, could experience heavy rainfall, leading to concerns about localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees for the rest of the week.