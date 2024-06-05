Chicago weather: Scattered rain tonight, then sunny stretch leading into weekend

Scattered showers are set to return to the Chicago area on Wednesday night.

The precipitation will primarily fall between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will bring breezy conditions with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

The weekend forecast looks mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid-70s. A slight chance of showers is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening, but most areas are expected to stay dry.