River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County

Chicago weather: Scattered showers, isolated storms move through NW Indiana

Published  April 2, 2024 3:12pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Risk of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

FOX 32 meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has your Tuesday afternoon forecast, including details on potentially severe storms entering the Chicago area.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - The chance of thunderstorms continues Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), scattered showers and isolated storms continue to move through northwest Indiana.

Some weak rotation has been spotted, which could produce funnel clouds or brief weak tornadoes, NWS said.

As things calm down in the evening, the rain could transition to snow. 

Currently, a River Flood Warning is in effect for Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSallle County, Lake County (Indiana), McHenry County, Newtown County, Lake County (Illinois) and Kenosha County. 