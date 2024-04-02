Chicago weather: Scattered showers, isolated storms move through NW Indiana

The chance of thunderstorms continues Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), scattered showers and isolated storms continue to move through northwest Indiana.

Some weak rotation has been spotted, which could produce funnel clouds or brief weak tornadoes, NWS said.

As things calm down in the evening, the rain could transition to snow.

Currently, a River Flood Warning is in effect for Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSallle County, Lake County (Indiana), McHenry County, Newtown County, Lake County (Illinois) and Kenosha County.