Chicago weather: Scattered showers kick off the weekend

The Brief Showers, possibly with thunder, will hit Chicagoland this morning mainly south, followed by a dry day with clear skies and highs in the low 70s. The upcoming week promises dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming to around 70 degrees.



A broken line of showers will move into Chicagoland this morning.

There could be thunder in some of the showers mainly over our southern counties. The rest of the day will turn out dry with clearing skies from the north and highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sun-likely sunnier in the afternoon when highs could tag 80 like they did yesterday. There is a very small chance of showers overnight particularly near The Cheddar Curtain but it’s looking more likely the showers and storms would impact Wisconsin.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with mid 70s.

All of next week looks dry with ample sun and highs starting around 70 degrees Monday and warming well into the 70s later in the week.