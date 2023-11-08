Chicago weather: Scattered showers possible Wednesday with sunny days ahead

There will be a few showers around today, but it won’t be raining all day in any given spot.

Temperatures will vary widely from low 50s far north, to around 60 in the city, to the low 70s far south of the city.

Any showers hit the road this evening and the rest of the forecast period well into next week looks dry. Temperatures for the next few days will be at, or a few degrees above, seasonal normal with next week featuring a return to the 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear with a few more clouds around on Sunday.