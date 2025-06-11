Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms possible through Saturday

Scattered showers and storms are possible at the end of the week, with Father's Day looking clear.

Wednesday Weather :

What a stunning Wednesday! Temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with all-day sunshine. Wildfire smoke is still blanketing the area, so unfortunately, we're seeing impacts to air quality.

Most of the region is in the Moderate category, but there are a few small pockets of Chicagoland now considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a shower or storm right along the Wisconsin border, but it really appears that most, if not all, of the area will be dry tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

Full Forecast:

The next couple of days will likely see fairly large temperature gradients across the area.

We have a frontal boundary that is expected to be in the area Thursday into the upcoming weekend. North of the front will be cooler and locations south of the front will likely climb well into the 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs for most areas in the mid-80s. Closer to the lakefront, temperatures will likely only top out in the 70s due to an onshore flow.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most. As of now, Father's Day looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Warmer air returns early next week with temperatures in the 80s Monday through Wednesday.



