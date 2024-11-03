Chicago weather: Scattered showers Sunday, heavy rain expected Monday

Scattered showers are expected across the Chicago area today.

Heavier rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service warns of the potential for locally heavy rainfall, particularly on Monday night. This could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and regions with poor drainage.

Despite recent drought conditions, the heavy rainfall could cause flooding issues, especially west of a line from Waukegan to Ottawa and Peru.

Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared for potential flooding.