Chicago weather: Scattered storms could keep highs lower before midweek cooldown

The Brief Parts of Chicagoland have seen over 7 inches of rain since Thursday, while other areas have stayed nearly dry. Storms and cloud cover today could keep highs closer to the low 90s instead of the forecasted 96°. ' After a cold front midweek, highs should drop to the upper 70s and low 80s, setting up pleasant weather for Lollapalooza weekend.



The impact of any rainfall this morning or remnants thereof will have great sway over how hot it is this afternoon.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Regarding rainfall, it has truly been feast or famine in that department. Parts of Chicagoland have picked up more than 7 inches of rainfall since Thursday. Conversely, in my neighborhood, I’ve picked up 0.02 inches of rainfall in the past week. The hit-and-miss nature of showers and storms will likely continue today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

As of this writing, there are some scattered thunderstorms popping up well to the west of Chicago. There is also a cluster of thunderstorms working its way out of Iowa on a trajectory that could reach at least our western viewing area.

Regardless, the cloud cover and outflow of somewhat cooler air from those thunderstorms should, if nothing else, slow down today’s warm-up locally. That may make it difficult to achieve the 96° high that I have been rolling out since last week for today. I think highs may end up closer to the low 90s as a result.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot with highs again in the low 90s and a chance for a spotty thundershower. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing some relief from the heat and humidity. Thunderstorm coverage may not end up very much with that front.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will likely be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Weather heading into Lollapalooza weekend looks terrific with pleasant highs in the low 80s and very little chance of any rainfall.