Chicago weather: Scattered storms possible tonight, big cooldown Thursday

Showers are expected to move into the Chicago area this evening and overnight, accompanied by a chance of gusty thunderstorms. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday will see a significant drop in temperatures, with daytime highs only reaching the mid-50s. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated to persist throughout the day.

However, Friday brings a reprieve with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. A brief period of rain is forecast to return from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is expected to feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, followed by partly cloudy conditions on Mother's Day. Although showers are possible from Sunday night into Monday, much of the weekend is anticipated to remain dry.