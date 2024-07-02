Chicago weather: Several rain chances through Friday, but will it impact your holiday plans?

A weakening line of showers and storms will move through the Chicagoland area late tonight and into early Wednesday, with low temperatures expected to fall to around 70 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will begin with a few morning showers, but the majority of the day will remain dry, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

As for the Fourth of July, while showers and a few storms are possible, most of the day is anticipated to be dry, with mainly dry conditions expected in the evening.

A better chance of showers and storms is predicted for Friday, accompanied by highs in the lower 80s. The weekend will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly sunny conditions on Sunday.

Although a few pop-up showers or storms are possible on Sunday, the forecast suggests favorable weather for the big NASCAR race.