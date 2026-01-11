Chicago weather: Several snow chances this week

It's a seasonably cold January day with temperatures in the lower 30s this afternoon. The average high temperature for January 11th is 32 degrees.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with fairly steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West-southwest winds are expected to increase to 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Skies become partly cloudy on Monday with warmer than average temperatures in the lower 40s. We'll get even warmer on Tuesday with hihgs soaring into the upper 40s. There is a small chance for a few rain showers on Tuesday, but many areas will end up staying dry.

Falling temperatures are expected on Wednesday and winds will become gusty out of the north. As colder air pours into the Great Lakes Region, lake effect snow will likely develop sometime late Wednesday and into Thursday. We'll have to keep a close eye in the next few days to see where the heaviest lake effect bands may set up across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s and then we'll rebound to the low to mid 30s on Friday. Scattered snow will remain in the forecast on Friday and again on Saturday.