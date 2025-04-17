Chicago weather: Severe storm risk tonight with hail, lightning possible

The Brief Showers and gusty winds are moving through the Chicago area today, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight into Friday, bringing the threat of lightning, hail, and strong winds. The weekend stays unsettled with rain chances and cooler temps, but warmer, sunnier weather is expected by midweek.



Today we are watching showers push in from the west. There may be a few lightning strikes within the rain, but as the rain pushes east the threat decreases.

Highs today are in the upper 50s and low 60s in most spots. It is gusty with wind to 30-35 mph, and it will stay windy through tomorrow.

Severe storms possible

What we know:

There is a chance for strong to severe storms tonight into early tomorrow. The biggest threat with these storms would be frequent lightning, hail and strong wind. The storm prediction center includes portions of LaSalle, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and McHenry counties in a marginal risk (level 1/5) for this potential.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, the heat is on. We will have temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s. During the day we have dry hours before the chance for storms in the afternoon and at night. We have a slight risk for severe storms (level 2/5) with all threats possible.

Saturday, we hold onto the chance for rain, especially south of Chicago early. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. There is a chance for rain Sunday, with afternoon storms possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s. The chance for rain continues Sunday night into early Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly sunny. There is a chance for rain Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.