Chicago weather: Severe storm threat continues south of Chicago this evening

For the remainder of today, we will be on storm watch. There is a chance for severe storms until roughly 9pm, especially south of Chicago. If we have a severe storm, all threats are possible, including torrential rain, tornadoes, and damaging wind.

Tonight, things will dry with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Future Forecast:

Monday, we crank up the HEAT with highs in the upper 90s! It will be mostly sunny with the chance of storms late.

On Tuesday, there is a continued potential for storms. Highs on Tuesday will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for storms increasing. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

We have a cool off coming to end the week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies! Friday is looking perfect as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.