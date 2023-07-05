Chicago weather: Cooler temps ahead after severe storms barrel through area

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

A few severe storms developed Wednesday afternoon ahead of the main line, which then passed through in the evening.

The primary concerns with these storms were damaging wind gusts and small hail. Additionally, the slow-moving nature of these storms resulted in heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Cook County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 10 p.m., while DuPage, Will and Lake counties were under a Flood Advisory. The severe weather threat was anticipated to diminish by 9 or 10 p.m. as the cold front progresses eastward.

On Thursday, expect much cooler conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and decreasing cloud cover.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

As we head into the weekend, there is a chance of showers on Saturday, but Sunday should remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 80s.