Chicago weather: Severe storms possible

After a day of gloomy skies and rain, the Chicago area could see severe storms tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Chicagoland under a Slight Risk, which is level 2 out of 5 on their severe weather scale. This means that scattered severe storms are possible, with damaging winds and hail being the main concerns.

The window to watch for these storms is between 10 p.m. tonight and 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday is expected to be mainly dry, though a few scattered storms could pop up in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s a slight chance of a few stray showers on Saturday, but most areas should enjoy dry weather. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Next week’s forecast is looking pleasant, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.