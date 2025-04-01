Chicago weather: Severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

The Brief Chicago will see temperatures in the 40s today with a chance for rain this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible tonight, with threats of hail, damaging wind, and lightning, followed by an enhanced risk for tornadoes and storms tomorrow. The weekend brings cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, with rain chances from Friday night through Sunday.



Today, Chicago has temperatures in the 40s with clouds.

There is a chance for rain this afternoon and evening. Tonight, we have a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. The threats tonight into early tomorrow morning are hail, damaging wind and lightning.

Severe weather threat

What's next:

Tomorrow is a "weather aware" kind of day. We have an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather. The timing looks to be late morning through the evening. Threats include tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. Highs tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s for most.

Tomorrow night we have lows in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain, mostly south of Chicago on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be cooler, around 60. Mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

There is a chance for rain Friday night through Sunday. This weekend, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies look dry on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.